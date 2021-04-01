Columbia Parks and Recreation Department opens two new city parks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City leaders, in collaboration with the Parks and Recreation Department, announced the grand opening of two new parks in the Columbia area.
Fairwold Park will be located on the 5900 block of Eddy Street. The park’s hours are from dawn until dusk.
This park was made possible with funding provided through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program in which the parks and recreation department was awarded $219,534. The department also received an additional $50,000 from Well Fargo’s Neighborhood Lift grant to help complete the park. The total investment was around $270,000.
City leaders also announced the opened Marshall Park. This park will be located on the 2900 block of Lincoln Street and will also be open from dawn until dusk.
Funding for the park was provided by Wells Fargo’s Neighborhood Lift Grant in the amount of $100,000.
