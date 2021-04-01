Columbia home damaged by lightning strike

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia home has suffered damage following a lightning strike.
The lightning carved a trench over a foot deep from a tree in the home’s yard all the way to the garage.
“We smelled smoke and ran into the garage,” the homeowner said.
The bolt blew a hole in the garage’s wall and knocked out power to the home.
“Even the transformer got knocked out,” he said.
The homeowners say that when the lightning struck it sounded like an explosion and shook the house.
The fire department came to check out the damage and told the homeowners it could be a few days before they get power back. They also said the home needs to be checked out before the power can be restored.
Luckily everyone inside the house is safe.
“Everything is okay, thank the lord we still here,” he added.
The owners say they don’t know the full extent of the damage right now but plan on getting a better idea of it Thursday.
