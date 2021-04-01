Columbia day care under investigation after toddler wandered away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia day care is under investigation after a 2-year-old in its care escaped the building.
Officials say this happened at Education Express, off Two Notch Road just down the street from the entrance to Sesquicentennial State Park.
The child was found walking alone in the Big Lots parking lot next door.
Sheena Burrow said she pulled into the Big Lots parking lot and saw the young boy. She said she looked around to see where his mother was, but didn’t see anyone.
Burrow said she picked up the child and took him back to Education Express. She said an employee there was surprised the toddler got out and was being returned.
“I was like, ‘Does this baby belong here?’ and he was like, ‘Oh my God where did you find him?!” Burrow remembered. “I said I found him in the parking lot! Next door! He almost got hit by a car!”
An attorney representing Education Express, Jonathan Harvey, said the business has been open since 1998 and has never had an incident before.
“The child involved in the case is doing fine, doing well,” he said. “Everyone is moving forward.”
Harvey wouldn’t reveal how the boy escaped from the day care. However, he did say the family of the 2-year-old has been made aware of the incident.
It is unclear if the toddler will continue attending Education Express.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Social Services are investigating the case.
