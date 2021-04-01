Cayce man arrested for meth trafficking in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Lexington County led to the discovery of more than 200 grams of meth on Friday, police say.
According to arrest warrants, Anthony Frank Lavenia, 46, of Cayce is charged with trafficking meth.
“A deputy pulled a car over for a traffic violation near mile marker 41 on I-20 east,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “A K9 indicated the presence of drugs in the car during the traffic stop.”
According to Sheriff Koon, deputies found about 250 grams of meth in the car driven by Lavenia.
Deputies arrested Lavenia and took him to the Lexington County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.