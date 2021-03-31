The COMET to resume bus fares on April 12

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority has announced fares for fixed-route buses and DART paratransit services will resume on Monday, April 12.
The downtown connector, Soda Cap, will no longer be free to ride. There will now be a $1.00 fee for basic fare, a $.50 fee for discount half fare, and a $4.00 fee for basic all-day.
Children under six years of age may ride free on all services. Seniors 65 years or older, persons with disabilities, and children ages 6 through 18 are eligible for discount half fare with proof of age, Medicare card, or The COMET Half Fare ID card.
Passengers taking advantage of The COMET’s “Don’t Miss Your Shot” campaign to receive their COVID-19 vaccine may ride the fixed-route buses and DART paratransit services to their appointments for free.
The COMET fixed route and DART have operated fare-free to the public since March of 2020. During this time, passengers boarded through the rear doors for the bus operators’ safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Transparent barriers have been installed on all the vehicles and passengers will begin boarding through the front door on April 12. Riders will be required to wear a mask.
“As more of our bus operators and the public receive their COVID vaccines, we are carefully returning to normal,” said John Andoh, Executive Director/CEO of The COMET. “We appreciate our riders’ patience and understanding as we continue to navigate the circumstances of the pandemic together.”
The updated fee schedules can be found on The COMET’s website.
