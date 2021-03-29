81-year-old man killed while operating hole digging equipment

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said an 81-year-old man was killed in an accident involving equipment used to dig holes. Coroner Paul J. Brouthers said Harold Legrand Gaddy of St. George died on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
According to Brouthers, Gaddy was using a tractor with a hole digging auger attached to build a privacy fence with his son.
A report states that Gaddy and the tarp he was standing on were pulled into the auger.
“Mr. Gaddy was pronounced dead at the scene of traumatic injuries by the Coroner at 3:35pm,” said officials with the coroner’s office.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
