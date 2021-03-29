Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott named National Sheriff of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has been named 2021 Sheriff of the Year by the National Sheriffs’ Association.
Sheriff Lott will be presented with the Ferris E. Lucas award during NSA’s annual national convention in June.
“This is a tremendous honor both personally and for the state of South Carolina,” said Sheriff Lott.
Sheriff Lott received an announcement letter from NSA’s executive director and CEO Jonathan F. Thompson, Monday.
“To be recognized by this 81-year-old organization with a history going back to the 19th century in which some of the most important local and national law enforcement policy has been legislated, makes it all the more rewarding to me,” said Sheriff Lott.
This is the first time a South Carolina sheriff has been named National Sheriff of the Year.
The NSA Ferris E. Lucas Award for Sheriff of the Year was established in 1995.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.