Report: Clemson AD mentioned as candidate for PAC-12 commish

CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich is among the reported top candidates for another Power 5 commissioner role.
CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd said Sunday that Radakovich is among three names being “mentioned” with the Pac-12 commish search. The two other names are noteworthy with Ohio State AD Gene Smith and former NCAA administrator, WVU AD and XFL commish Oliver Luck.
Dodd projects the Pac-12 will fill the role by late April, and Pac-12 columnist Jon Wilner said last month that football prowess is a priority in the search. Dodd added that the conference is also looking for…
Copyright 2021 TigerNet. All rights reserved.