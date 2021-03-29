Parents call for better security following assaults outside Five Points bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Concerned parents are calling for more lights and better cameras to be installed in the Five Points area following several assaults.
One mother reached out to WIS after we reported about an assault that was almost identical to her son’s case.
The incident occurred outside of The Saloon bar in 2018.
Karen Springfield said her son, Johnathan Springfield, was assaulted and left for dead.
“I believe he was hit in the back of the head with a brick or a bat. Something more than a bottle to fracture his skull,” Springfield said.
Springfield reached out after she saw recent reports about the assault of 24-year-old Logan Adkins.
Adkins was attacked on St. Patrick’s Day outside of the same bar around closing time.
“It’s very frustrating they got away with this. Maybe if something had been done with more cameras and more officers maybe Logan wouldn’t have been attacked,” Springfield said.
Johnathan Springfield said the assault has made him afraid of the area.
“It’s a dangerous place,” Springfield said.
He said he’s terrified this will happen to another person.
“I know me and Logan aren’t the only ones who have dealt with this. I just hope it changes,” said Springfield.
The Columbia Police say they have increased patrols in the Five Points area specifically around the time bars typically close.
They said they take assault reports very seriously and investigate each incident reported to them.
City Councilman Will Brennan and Representative Seth Rose say they are in the preliminary planning stages to install more lights and cameras. They said the planning period usually takes 3 to 5 months.
