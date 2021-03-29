Man wanted for exposing himself to woman in Lexington Place parking lot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a man wanted for exposing himself to a woman in the Lexington Place parking lot.
On March 22, officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Sunset Boulevard after a woman reported that a man had just exposed his genitals to her.
The victim told officers she was sitting in her car when a vehicle pulled into the parking space next to her. She said she got out of her car and walked into a nearby store.
A short time later, she exited the store and noticed that a black male was reclined in the driver seat with the window rolled down. The victim said the man’s pants were pulled down and his genitals were exposed.
She told officials the man was touching himself inappropriately and he was aware that she was walking by his open car window.
After an investigation, the suspect was later identified as Dennis Brown and an arrest warrant for indecent exposure was issued.
Detectives have been unable to locate Brown. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 1-803-358-1504.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.