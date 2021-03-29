FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms are possible Wednesday PM, then much cooler Thursday & Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking some big changes this week!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see clear skies and chilly weather. Low temperatures will be low to mid 40s.
· Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible (20%).
· Wednesday is an Alert Day!
· Some strong storms are possible, especially Wednesday evening and night. Storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and some hail. Rain chances are around 50-60%. Some rain could stick around the area overnight into early Thursday morning.
· Much cooler weather is expected Thursday and Friday. Highs are expected in the mid 50s!
· Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s Friday and Saturday mornings. Bring your sensitive plants indoors!
· Your Easter Weekend will bring mostly sunny skies. In fact, on Easter Sunday, we’ll see sunshine and highs in the 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, it will be clear and chilly. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.
On Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the Midlands. A late day shower is possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Heads up! Wednesday is an Alert Day.
High temperatures will likely warm into the low 80s Wednesday afternoon. But as a cold front moves through the Midlands through the day Wednesday, we’ll have an opportunity for a few strong thunderstorms as colder air moves in behind the front.
Rain chances are around 50-60% for now. Any storms that develop Wednesday could bring gusty winds, brief heavy rain and some hail. The threat for tornadoes is low for now. We’ll keep you posted to any changes. The best chance to see showers and storms will arrive Wednesday evening and night. Some storms could stick around overnight into early Thursday morning.
Isolated showers are possible early Thursday morning (20% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Highs will be in the 50s! That will be a big change. Then, even colder weather moves in Thursday night into early Friday morning as lows drop into the low to mid 30s. Make sure you bring any sensitive plants indoors.
On Good Friday, it will be another cool day with highs in the mid 50s. Overnight temperatures will again drop into the low to mid 30s. Bring your sensitive plants indoors.
Your Easter Weekend is looking great so far. On Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Then, on Easter Sunday, we’ll see highs in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Tonight: Clear and Chilly. Low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Isolated Late Day Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. PM Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Gusty Winds. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Early Showers (20%). Much Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Easter: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
