Caught on Camera: Filming brings Mel Gibson to Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another film shoot has come to Augusta, and WRDW cameras were rolling at just the right time to catch a glimpse of Mel Gibson in action.
He’s the one seen wearing a trench coat in the video above.
Gibson has been out on Broad Street all day Monday shooting for a new movie.
At this point, no more details about the movie have been released to WRDW. But the filming is shutting down a portion of Broad Street.
In a letter sent to Broad Street businesses, owners were told a section of Sixth and Eighth Streets and Seventh Street between Reynolds and Broad Street will be closed Monday for most of the day.
Filming will be going on during that time, and people might hear gunfire for some of the scenes.
Richmond County deputies will be on site to supervise filming and keep traffic flowing.
