Carolina’s Burgess named SEC Newcomer of the Week

Burgess had hits in all four games this week, going 8-for-18 (.444) with a double, a home run and three RBI. He also caught all 41 innings for the Gamecocks this week, throwing out 1-of-2 base runners trying to steal. Burgess drove in the game-winning run on Friday night in the 9-8, 14-inning win over Florida, as his double to the gap in right brought in Jeff Heinrich with the winning run. Burgess helped lead the Gamecocks to a sweep of the No. 5 Gators.