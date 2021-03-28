Tigers complete sweep with 7-2 win over Eagles in second game of doubleheader

After scoring a run in the first inning, the Tigers scored two runs in the second inning, highlighted by James Parker’s run-scoring single. Clemson added a run in the third inning on Dylan Brewer’s sacrifice fly and another run in the fourth inning on Davis Sharpe’s two-out, run-scoring single. Max Wagner’s run-scoring single in the top of the seventh inning gave Clemson a 6-0 lead. The Eagles plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Clemson added an insurance run in the ninth inning on an error.