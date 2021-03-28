LCSD: Man arrested in connection deadly shooting at party

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting at occurred at a party.
Keyshaun Alfred Muller, 20, has been charged with murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“Muller has been on the run since we obtained arrest warrants on him last summer,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force and officers from the Columbia Police Department located Muller Saturday morning in the Columbia area of Richland County. He was taken into custody without incident.”
On June 25, 2020, Muller shot and killed Trayon Newhouse after they got into an argument in front of a house on Minolta Drive, according to reports.
Officials say Newhouse was not armed and did not provoke Muller before the shooting. A child was also injured during the incident.
“Muller is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center,” Sheriff Koon said. “He’s expected to appear before a magistrate judge in bond court Sunday.”
