Five home runs, solid pitching helps Gamecock baseball sweep Florida

Florida got on the board in the top of the second on Sterlin Thompson’s first home run of the year, but the Gamecocks came right back with three home runs in the bottom of the second frame. Wes Clarke and Andrew Eyster hit back-to-back opposite-field home run and Colin Burgess joined them in the inning with his opposite-field shot. Brady Allen made it 4-1 in the third with a home run to right. The Gators made it 4-3 on Kirby McMullen’s home run in the fourth.