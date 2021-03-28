FIRST ALERT - A strong cold front will lead to a few strong storms Sunday afternoon and evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
‐LAKE WIND ADVIOSRY 11AM Sunday -5AM Monday
-FIRST ALERT SUNDAY - Expect strong storms from 1pm-7pm. The greatest threat is gusty winds, but also expect lightning, brief heavy downpours, and isolated tornadoes
-There is a “Slight Risk” of Severe weather in the viewing area today, that means 1 or 2 storms that develop may become severe
-Clearing is expected just in time to start the workweek
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
·Sunday is an Alert Day, A strong cold front will cross the area from the west. Some strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Rain chances are around 50%.. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect Sunday morning through Monday morning.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
FIRST ALERT Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Severe Storms. (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Windy and Cooler with a few AM Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
