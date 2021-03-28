FIRST ALERT - Much cooler today and comfortable, next rain chance: Wednesday Night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It has cooled off as a major cold front pushed through last night!
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
‐Sunny skies and upper 60s by this afternoon, very comfortable!
-Warming up a little Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. A few evening showers are possible.
-A cold front approaches Wednesday increasing clouds and temps to 81.
-Best chance of rain is in the late afternoon Wednesday into the early morning hours Thursday. Some thunderstorms are possible too. (50% chance)
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Temperatures are much cooler today with highs reaching the upper 60s. High pressure keeps the clouds at bay today with sunny skies expected.
The high pressure moves to the northeast and we have a small short wave in the jet stream down to the south. The wave will bring a few more clouds and a 20% chance of showers by the afternoon/evening. Otherwise it’ll remain dry.
A strong cold front is moving towards the Midlands on Wednesday. This increases clouds coverage and brings a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunder. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.
There’s a 60% chance of rain and storms overnight into Thursday morning. Morning low temperatures are down to the upper 40s.
It is much cooler Thursday as high pressure builds over the region bringing mostly sunny skies. High temps are in the upper 50s with breezy winds.
The winds should keep the atmosphere mixed enough so frost does not form Friday morning, temps are down to 34, but I’d take precautions just in case!
Friday we have highs in the mid 50s and the winds relax. Temps dip down to 34 Saturday morning and frost is a possibility.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Chance of Late Afternoon Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (50%). Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.