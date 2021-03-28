Bryant declares for 2021 NBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina’s thunderous dunker decides to see what the future holds.
Gamecock junior forward Keyshawn Bryant announced on social media Sunday that he will enter the 2021 NBA Draft and not sign with an agent. It leaves an option on the table for Bryant to return for his season season if he chooses that route.
“I want to say thank you to my family, my teammates, Coach Frank and my coaches, and all of Gamecock Nation for their support thus far in my college career,” Bryant wrote in his post on Twitter. “I’m very thankful and excited to have the opportunity to go through the process.”
Bryant will test the NBA waters and see his draft potential.
Bryant posted the best numbers of his career this past season. In 18 games played, he posted career highs in rebounds per game (5.4), points per game (14.4), steals (24), and field-goal percentage (48.3).
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.