Sumter Police searching for 39-year-old man reported missing
Cedric T. Green (Source: Sumter Police Department)
By Jazmine Greene | March 26, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 10:09 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 39-year-old man that has been reported missing.

Cedric T. Green was last seen leaving his home to go to work at a business on Broad Street. Family members say he never returned.

Green is described as a 6′1 black male that weighs around 145lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Green’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

