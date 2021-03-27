Sumter Police searching for 39-year-old man reported missing

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 39-year-old man that has been reported missing.
Cedric T. Green was last seen leaving his home to go to work at a business on Broad Street. Family members say he never returned.
Green is described as a 6′1 black male that weighs around 145lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Green’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
