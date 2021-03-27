SPD: Missing Charlotte teen believed to be in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
Officials believe Brittany Rashalia Dow may have traveled from Charlotte, North Carolina to Sumter, South Carolina. She has a guardian and relatives that live in the area.
Dow is described as a 5′7 black female that weighs around 120lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Dow’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.