SPD: Missing Charlotte teen believed to be in Sumter

SPD: Missing Charlotte teen believed to be in Sumter
Brittany Rashalia Dow (Source: Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 26, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 11:11 PM

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Officials believe Brittany Rashalia Dow may have traveled from Charlotte, North Carolina to Sumter, South Carolina. She has a guardian and relatives that live in the area.

Dow is described as a 5′7 black female that weighs around 120lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Dow’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.