First Alert Forecast: Few storms possible today, Alert Day for Sunday’s storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re not expecting a weekend washout, but let’s be weather aware. Storms are possible.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today will see a few storms pop up mainly in the northern counties of the Midlands. Around a 40% chance. So the day is not a washout.
· Highs are in the low to mid 80s today with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
· Sunday is an Alert Day!
· Some strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Rain chances are around 60%.
· Highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday, then the upper 60s on Monday.
· Next Friday and Saturday, morning temperatures will be in the 30s!
First Alert Weather Story:
A warm front pushes north today and brings a chance of some showers and storms to the Midlands. Mainly north of Columbia, in northern Fairfield, Chester, and Newberry Counties. The chance of rain and thunder is around 40%. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk (level 1) of severe weather today. High temperatures reach the mid 80s by the afternoon.
A strong cold front is approaching Sunday. Before it gets here we have a surge of warm air from the south bringing temperatures into the mid 80s. There’s enough upper level support and heat and humidity to warrant a 60% chance of rain and storms and also make it an alert day. The SPC has us under a Slight Risk of severe weather, which is level 2. The best chance of rain is in the late afternoon to evening. So even Sunday is also not a washout.
Colder air pushes in Sunday night lowering temperatures to the mid 40s. Highs are in the upper 60s. Expect sunny skies as high pressure dominates for a day.
Then an upper level shortwave swings over creating uplift and also warming us up a little. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the low 70s. There’s a 40% chance of some showers with cloudy skies expected throughout the day.
Wednesday a cold front is moving in and will bring a 40% chance of showers, a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Temperatures fall throughout the day Thursday with temps in the upper 50s by the afternoon. Even 34 is a possibility Friday morning!
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain. A Few Storms (30-40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Alert Day Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. A Few Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Windy and Cooler with a few AM Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
