First Alert Forecast: Few storms possible today, Alert Day for Sunday’s storms

A strong cold front is approaching Sunday. Before it gets here we have a surge of warm air from the south bringing temperatures into the mid 80s. There’s enough upper level support and heat and humidity to warrant a 60% chance of rain and storms and also make it an alert day. The SPC has us under a Slight Risk of severe weather, which is level 2. The best chance of rain is in the late afternoon to evening. So even Sunday is also not a washout.