FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms are possible Sunday, then cooler weather by Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Be weather aware Sunday. We’re tracking strong thunderstorms in your forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Isolated showers/storms are possible (20-30%). Some patchy fog is possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
· Sunday is an Alert Day!
· Some strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Rain chances are around 50%.
· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect Sunday morning through Monday morning.
· Highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday, then will cool into the mid 60s on Monday.
· Next Friday and Saturday, morning temperatures will be in the 30s!
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Saturday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Heads up! Sunday is an Alert Day.
A strong cold front will move in from the west by Sunday afternoon and evening. As the front runs into some very warm, breezy weather, we will have a chance for some strong storms in the Midlands.
Storm chances are up to 50%, but that could change. Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Parts of the Midlands are under Marginal and Slight Risks for strong to severe storms. We’ll keep you posted to any forecast changes. Highs in the mid 80s.
A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands from late Sunday morning through early Monday morning. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.
Cooler weather moves in for Monday with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
On Tuesday, a few showers are possible (30%). Highs will be in the low 70s. A few more showers and potentially some thunderstorms are in your forecast for Wednesday (50% chance). Highs will be in the 70s.
By Thursday, much colder weather moves in. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20-30%). Patchy fog. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Alert Day Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. A Few Strong Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy.Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Much Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
