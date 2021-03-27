Clemson downs Boston College in extras in first game of doubleheader

BRIGHTON, MASS. - Pinch-hitter Alex Urban hit a run-scoring single with one out in the 10th inning to give Clemson the lead and the Tigers scored five two-out runs in the frame in their 9-3 victory over Boston College in the first game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and secured their 13th regular-season series win in a row over the Eagles, improved to 11-9 overall and 5-6 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 12-9 overall and 3-8 in ACC play.