11-year-old in critical condition after shooting at home in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 11-yr-old child is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in Salisbury Thursday night.
According to Salisbury Police, the incident happened on Harrel Street sometime before 9 pm. Police were called when the child was brought to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
The child was then taken to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center where they were still in critical condition Friday morning.
The child’s name has not been released.
Police say there are contradictory stories about what happened. Some people told officers the child was struck by a shot from a passing car, while others said the shot was fired from inside the house.
This is the same street where 7-year-old Ayana Allen was killed in a drive-by shooting in December, 2016.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Drakeford at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org
