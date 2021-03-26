Video shows gunmen allegedly threatening couple on Main Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has released surveillance video in hopes of identifying two men who are accused of threatening a couple with guns.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on March 21.
According to officials, the female victim was parked on the 1500 block of Main Street when one of the suspects got out of a dark-colored SUV and threatened her with a gun.
As the male victim attempted to confront the first suspect, a second suspect pulled a gun and made physical threats.
Neither victim was injured during this incident.
Officials say the suspects were possibly driving a GMC Yukon with an affixed flag on the back. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.