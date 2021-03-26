Philharmonic dining experience returns to Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fireflies and South Carolina Philharmonic are partnering to bring the arts and a unique dining experience back to Segra Park.
Guests can order dinner and drinks while listening to an ensemble group under the covered concourse overlooking the diamond.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 10. There will be two sessions, the first will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. and the second will be held from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Tickets are $15. All proceeds benefit the South Carolina Philharmonic.
A second dining experience has been scheduled for June 5.
“We’re thrilled to welcome the South Carolina Philharmonic back to Segra Park this spring,” said Fireflies Team President John Katz. “Amazing music, great food, and a night at the ballpark combine for a fantastic evening out.”
To purchase tickets, click here. For more information on events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.