OTTERLY HEARTWARMING: Otter mascot brings smiles and joy to kids battling cancer

Eliza Kull is 14 years old, and another one of Olly’s Warriors. Diagnosed in 2019 with a similar bone cancer to Emily’s, she beat it too.”In March of 2020, I had scans and I’m cancer-free,” Eliza said. Olly was there during Eliza’s fight- visiting her at the hospital. Eliza was at Emily’s party along with other children who are fighting cancer, as well as nurses who are assisting them in that fight. They all know Olly and appreciate what he brings to sometimes dark situations.