Lowe’s offering free garden-to-go kits in April

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Spring is in the air and Lowe’s is inspiring people to transform their homes with a free, month-long “SpringFest” celebration. The celebration will feature free, curbside family project kits and project inspiration.
Beginning April 1, you can register on Lowes.com for free Garden-to-Go kits. The first curbside event will be held on April 8 and then happen every Thursday through the rest of April.
The kits include:
- April 8: Garden-to-Go kit sponsored by Miracle-Gro with exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.
- April 15: Lowe’s Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.
- April 22: 500,000 tree saplings given out in honor of Earth Day.
- April 29: Lowe’s Butterfly Quest which helps families create a butterfly garden.
“Over the past year, our homes have transformed and supported us in more ways than we could have imagined. This spring, home can evolve, yet again, to be a creative outlet and the ultimate destination,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president in a press release.
These family-friendly kits can be reserved on Lowes.com starting one week before each event.
