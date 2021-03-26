Lexington man arrested for setting fire to abandoned buildings

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of intentionally setting two abandoned buildings on fire.
Corey Wayne Roscow, 28, has been charged with two counts of 3rd-degree arson.
“Detectives who reviewed security video determined Roscow started a fire at an abandoned building in the 500 block of Pond Branch Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Roscow can be seen on video in the area before any visible flames.”
A few minutes later, Roscow was seen driving near another fire on Pond Branch Road.
“Roscow waited until flames were visible before he reported the fires to a fire station on Calks Ferry Road,” Sheriff Koon said.
Roscow was taken into custody on March 25. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
LCSD is continuing to investigate this incident and other abandoned building fires in the same area. Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
