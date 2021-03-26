Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Etta

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Etta, a 3-year-old kitty looking for a place to call home.
Her caretakers at Pawmetto Lifeline say she’s usually in their cat room playing with all of the toys. She is a super playful and friendly girl.
Etta gets along great with other cats! She even snuggles with them. She is truly a favorite of our cat room volunteers.
“We don’t know how she has not gotten adopted yet! Perhaps adopters have been looking more for a lap cat,” Maria Wooten of Pawmetto Lifeline said. “You can certainly love on Etta and pet her but she’s not the kind of cat that wants to be all over you all of the time.”
She’s an independent lady that loves to do her own thing, her caretakers say. She’s quite the entertainer once you get her going with a feather on a stick and she had fun showing off on WIS News Sunrise.
Etta has really come out of her shell since coming to Pawmetto Lifeline. They can’t wait for her to find that forever family that cherishes her as much as they do.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Etta!
