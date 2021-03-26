FIRST ALERT: Today is an Alert Day for a few strong storms moving through the Midlands

Skies are mostly cloudy today with a 50% chance of some storms. The storms move through the Midlands throughout the morning and arrive around Columbia during the 9am-11am hours. Expect heavy downpours and gusty winds with these storms. A cold front is pushing into our region and will stall later tonight. Lows tonight are in the low 60s and we have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers.