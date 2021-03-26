FIRST ALERT: Today is an Alert Day for a few strong storms moving through the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking storms in your weekend forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day for the potential for a few strong storms and brief heavy rain. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the low 80s.
· Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast for Saturday, especially by afternoon and evening (40% chance). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
· Storms are also possible Sunday. Rain chances are around 50%. Some storms could be strong. We’ll watch it closely.
· Highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday, then the mid 60s on Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Skies are mostly cloudy today with a 50% chance of some storms. The storms move through the Midlands throughout the morning and arrive around Columbia during the 9am-11am hours. Expect heavy downpours and gusty winds with these storms. A cold front is pushing into our region and will stall later tonight. Lows tonight are in the low 60s and we have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers.
That stalled front marches north as a warm front Saturday. This gets our temps into the mid 80s. It also adds enough instability to warrant a 40% chance of some scattered thunder showers by the afternoon.
Sunday a strong cold front approaches from the west and increases sour chances of rain to 50%. Most of the rain looks to occur in the latter half of the afternoon into the evening. There’s a better chance of rain overnight into Monday morning at 60%.
Drier and cooler air pushes south and gets our temps down to 48 Monday morning. Highs reach the upper 60s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday we have a shortwave trough pushing through bringing a 40% chance of showers. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach near 70.
Alert Day Today: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the low 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
