First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking a few weekend storms, even a chance for strong storms on Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re not expecting a weekend washout, but let’s be weather aware. Storms are possible.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Isolated showers/storms are possible (20%). Watch out for fog. Lows will be in the low 60s.
· Your weekend will not be a washout, but showers and storms are possible.
· We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are in your forecast for Saturday, especially by afternoon and evening (30-40% chance). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
· Sunday is an Alert Day!
· Some strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Rain chances are around 50%.
· Highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday, then the mid 60s on Monday.
· Next Friday and Saturday, morning temperatures will be in the 30s!
First Alert Weather Story:
Your Friday has been a First Alert. But as we move through your Friday night, we’re not expecting a lot of rain in your forecast. In fact, rain chances are around 20% overall, so the threat for strong storms will diminish. However, some patchy fog will be possible overnight into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Some unsettled weather is expected this weekend, but we’re not expecting a washout.
On Saturday, a warm front will lift from south to north through the state. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a chance of some widely scattered showers and storms during the day, but again, we’re not expecting rain all day. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Heads up! Sunday is an Alert Day.
A strong cold front will move in from the west by Sunday afternoon and evening. As the front runs into some warm weather, we have a chance for some strong storms in the Midlands.
Storm chances are up to 50%. Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Parts of the Midlands are under Marginal and Slight Risks for strong to severe storms. We’ll keep you posted to any forecast changes. Highs in the mid 80s.
Cooler weather moves in for Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Later in the week, we’ll have morning temperatures in the 30s.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Areas of Fog. Low temperatures in the low 60s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain. A Few Storms (30-40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Alert Day Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. A Few Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (40%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
