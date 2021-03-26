Falling vaccine demand puts doses at risk of going bad at some SC sites

“We’ve not wasted any doses; none have been thrown out,” Wilson said. “There have been a couple of times in Calhoun where we’ve kind of gotten to the middle of the day and we thought we were going to have some leftover doses so we put out the notices to local businesses that if they have people who need to be vaccinated, we have vials that will be open, we are going to have some extra vaccine so people have come and gotten vaccinated.”