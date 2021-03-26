Fairfield County hosting drive-thru vaccination event

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Healthcare officials are hosting a drive-thru vaccination event for eligible residents on Wednesday, March 31.
The event will be held on the 100 block of US Hwy 321 Bypass North from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
No appointments are required.
Vaccinations will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will continue until supplies run out.
Those receiving the vaccine will also receive an appointment date for the second dose at a later date.
Residents who do not have access to transportation can contact Fairfield County Transit at 1-803-635-6177 to schedule a ride to the vaccination site.
For more information contact Fairfield County Emergency Management at 1-803-635-4444.
