Columbia Housing votes to sell Celia Saxon shopping center

“We are ecstatic to engage Clearinghouse CDFI in our efforts to create a sustainable plan for the Celia Saxon Shopping Center and one that the community will be proud of,” a representative said. “CCDFI has a deep understanding of the socio-economic issues faced by low-income communities and other targeted populations, including African American, Hispanic/Latinx, and Native American. It has funded $1.5 billion in total loans for over 1,820 community projects over the past 20 years. These projects have created or retained more than 16,500 jobs and benefit over 1.5 million individuals. Working hand-in-hand, the impact of what they will create in our community will be transformative.”