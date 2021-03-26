Boston named Wooden Award All-American

Boston closed the regular season with SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year honors and a spot on the All-SEC First Team. Among the nation’s top 20 in blocks per game (2.7, 17th), rebounds per game (11.7, 13th) and offensive rebounds per game (4.1, 17th), she is sixth in the nation with 16 double-doubles through 28 games this season. She has pulled in double-digit rebounds in 22 times this season to average a double-double on the season. In 13 games against ranked opponents, she leads the Gamecocks in scoring (14.7 ppg) and rebounding (11.8 rpg). Her 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game in the SEC Tournament led the Gamecocks to their second-straight title and garnered Tournament MVP honors.