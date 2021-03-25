Surveillance video released in Five Points assault investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Columbia have released surveillance video from an assault that took place in Five Points.
Officers with the Columbia Police Department say several unknown men assaulted a 24-year-old man in the 800 block of Harden Street on March 18.
According to police, the victim continues to receive medical treatment and his injuries are significant.
Investigators acknowledge that this video was captured from a distance, but they encourage citizens to call with any information about the incident.
Investigators are continuing to review additional surveillance video from the area.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC.
