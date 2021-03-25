Richland Co. Council takes first step towards shutting down dangerous railroad crossing

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A dangerous train track crossing where three Chapin girls were seriously hurt in a crash back in 2019 could soon be shut down for good.
“The same large pothole is still right there, the same bushes that hinder the view along the edge its all still right there,” Jason Derrick told WIS back in November.
This week, Richland County Council taking the first steps to close the crossing on Walter McCartha Road in Chapin.
“They looked at the layout of the crossing and determined that it could be closed and there was another crossing that was not too far down the road that could be used easily and was much safer,” said Councilwoman Allison Terracio.
Tuesday’s vote was not the final decision, but because of the favorable vote in committee members expect it to pass in full council.
“This passed unanimously out of our development and services committee and so it will go to full council I believe on our April 6 agenda,” said Terracio.
The council says the railroad was looking for ways to improve safety and because of the crash, that intersection was a priority.
“Anything that we learn is unsafe we definitely want to take action in the ways that we can as the county so a lot of times we will be coordinating with the railroad or SCDOT, to make sure that citizens of Richland County are as safe as possible,” Terracio added.
One of the families of the girls involved in the 2019 crash told WIS they are happy that something is being done about the crossing but that they want to put the whole thing behind them.
