Preservation Specialist offer secrets to peaceful retirement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How at peace are you with your money situation? Especially as you near retirement.
Pat Strubbe is a financial advisor and the founder of Preservation Specialists based in Columbia. He’s also a bestselling author.
He joined WIS Midday from a financial seminar in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference itself is focusing on the money world during this time of COVID.
Strubbe’s latest book is called “The Retirement Secret: A Simple Approach to Financial Peace of Mind.” His last book that we went through in great detail with viewers included seven retirement villains. This book introduces us to three retirement mentors.
Strubbe uses storytelling to teach people how to understand their finances and plan their retirement before they get there and to make sure they have enough money to retire one day. Strubbe says too many people live with a fear they’ll outlive their money.
