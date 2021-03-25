Police release vehicle description involved in deadly hit-and-run

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Sumter Police Department are seeking information about a hit and run that killed a pedestrian on South Guignard Drive.
According to police, Rebecca Daniel Brown, 23, was walking in the South Guignard Drive area when she was hit and killed at or near the roadway by an 18 wheeler on Wednesday, March 17. It is believed the incident occurred around 9:20 p.m just south of Palmetto Street.
Officials are looking for a white Freightliner Cascadia day cab model semi-truck which is a single cab truck with no sleeping compartment. According to police, the truck was pulling a long white box style trailer. Officials say there should be damage to the truck on the front right headlight area.
Anyone with information about this hit and run is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Your call will remain confidential.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.