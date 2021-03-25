My Take: Women’s History Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In case you did not know, March is Women’s History Month and today we want to take the time to reflect on the trailblazing women who lead the way for change, while also addressing crucial conversations.
Vice President Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman to serve in the second-highest office in the land. Her achievements are paving the way for girls who dream of leading and women who aspire to lead.
The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away in 2020, flourished through adversity. the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She spent her lifetime serving as a strong voice for gender equality and advocating for women’s rights before the U.S. Supreme Court.
There is no doubt about it, women are continuing to break glass ceilings in political, corporate, and sports arenas.
But studies show equal pay for equal work continues to elude women, as they have fought to close the gender pay gap for decades. That must change.
It is the responsibility of all of us to make sure women are treated fairly and equitably in all walks of life.
And That’s My Take What’s Yours?
