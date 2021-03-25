FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day for a few strong storms, then more storms are possible this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking storms in your weekend forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Isolated showers/storms are possible (20-30%). Lows will be in the mid 60s.
· Friday is an Alert Day for the potential for a few strong storms and brief heavy rain. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the low 80s.
· Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast for Saturday, especially by afternoon and evening (40% chance). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
· Storms are also possible Sunday. Rain chances are around 50%. Some storms could be strong. We’ll watch it closely.
· Highs will be in the low 80s Sunday, then the mid 60s on Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve seen some active weather in parts of the Midlands today, with tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings here and there. Also, we’ve had reports of several trees down, large hail and gusty winds.
As we move through your Thursday night, we’re not expecting a lot of active weather in the area. In fact, most areas will be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and/or storms are possible, especially for western and northern counties. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day!
A cold front will move in from the west and will likely stall over the Midlands. As it does so, there’s a chance that some of the area could see a few strong storms. That’s why Friday is an Alert Day. We could also see some brief heavy rain and some gusty winds with any storms that develop.
We’re not expecting widespread rain in the Midlands Friday, but let’s just be weather aware throughout the day as our highs warm into the low 80s. If we get enough moisture and warmth in place, we could see some stronger storms. So, keep that in mind.
Some unsettled weather is expected this weekend.
The front will likely stay stationary over the Midlands Saturday. That means more unsettled weather is possible, but we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Storm chances go back up to 50% by Sunday as another cold front pushes into the Midlands. An Alert Day may be posted for Sunday, but we’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Highs in the lower 80s. We’ll keep you posted.
Cooler weather moves in for Monday with highs in the mid 60s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20-30%). Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Alert Day Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Highs in the mid 60s.
