First Alert Forecast: We’re warming up today! Mid 80s this afternoon and Friday as well, then more storm activity for the weekend

First Alert Forecast: We’re warming up today! Mid 80s this afternoon and Friday as well, then more storm activity for the weekend
wis (Source: WIS)
By Adam Clark | March 24, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 4:49 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking much warmer weather ahead along with our next chance for storms in the Midlands.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Mid 80s today with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Expect a few showers this morning!

· A cold front brings a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two on Friday. Rain chances are around 40%.

· More showers and storms are in your forecast Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 40% Saturday, then up to 60% on Sunday.

· Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday, then the upper 60s Monday.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

First Alert Weather Story:

The heat is on! A warm front has pushed to the north and will bring in breezy winds out of the south that warm us into the mid 80s. With the warmer air comes a small chance of a few showers today, just a 20% chance though.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Tonight we have warm overnight low temperatures near 67 with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front moves in Friday and stalls out over the region. This increases our chances of rain and thunder to 40%. The front is so weak that our temperatures reach the mid 80s still.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

A warm front develops around the stationary boundary and pushes north Saturday. This keeps our temperatures into the low 80s. It also brings a 40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Morning lows are in the low 60s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Sunday we have a 60% chance of showers and storms as a strong cold front approaches. Before it gets here we are in the warm air. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 80s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

The cooler air filters in Monday. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the upper 60s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Much Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Storms Around (60%). Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (30%). Warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.