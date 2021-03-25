First Alert Forecast: We’re warming up today! Mid 80s this afternoon and Friday as well, then more storm activity for the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking much warmer weather ahead along with our next chance for storms in the Midlands.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Mid 80s today with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Expect a few showers this morning!
· A cold front brings a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two on Friday. Rain chances are around 40%.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 40% Saturday, then up to 60% on Sunday.
· Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday, then the upper 60s Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
The heat is on! A warm front has pushed to the north and will bring in breezy winds out of the south that warm us into the mid 80s. With the warmer air comes a small chance of a few showers today, just a 20% chance though.
Tonight we have warm overnight low temperatures near 67 with partly cloudy skies.
A cold front moves in Friday and stalls out over the region. This increases our chances of rain and thunder to 40%. The front is so weak that our temperatures reach the mid 80s still.
A warm front develops around the stationary boundary and pushes north Saturday. This keeps our temperatures into the low 80s. It also brings a 40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Morning lows are in the low 60s.
Sunday we have a 60% chance of showers and storms as a strong cold front approaches. Before it gets here we are in the warm air. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 80s.
The cooler air filters in Monday. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the upper 60s.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Much Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Storms Around (60%). Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (30%). Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
