BullStreet District breaks ground on WestLawn office building

“This is a special day for Robinson Gray, The BullStreet District, and all of Columbia,” said Robert Hughes, president of Hughes Development Corporation. “Our mission in the 20-year buildout of the BullStreet District is to honor the past while building for the future. WestLawn does both with mass timber construction that uses one of the oldest building materials known to man in a new and environmentally friendly way. WestLawn will be the largest mass timber office building in South Carolina, and it also will have the most efficient and healthy work environment possible. It is cutting-edge in every respect,” Hughes said.