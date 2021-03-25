Blythewood man charged for theft of trailers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Richland County have arrested a man wanted for grand larceny.
According to Sheriff Will Montgomery, Brian Chase Haas, 25, of Blythewood was taken into custody Wednesday night by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
Hass is currently in the Kershaw County Detention Center and will be transported to Fairfield County where he will face 16 counts of grand larceny.
Officials with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office say Haas was wanted in connection with the recent thefts of utility trailers throughout the county.
