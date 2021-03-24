2 teens arrested in shooting death of man found on I-20 in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two 17-year-old males in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Interstate Highway 20.
“Based on forensic evidence and the information we gathered from witness statements, the teens we arrested had some sort of disagreement with Torrian Oree as they drove down the interstate,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Oree was shot inside the car and either bailed out or was forced from the front passenger seat as the car was going down the road.”
The names of the suspects will not be released due to their age. They are both being charged with murder.
“A short time after we responded to the call of a man down on the interstate, the suspects showed up at the hospital seeking treatment because one of them had been shot,” Koon said.
The driver of the car was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. The passenger was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Both teens are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
“State troopers were a big help to us last night working to shut down the interstate and set up a detour during our investigation,” Koon said. “It’s not easy or convenient to close an interstate and we appreciate the patience of those who were stuck out there and slowed down for a while.”
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.