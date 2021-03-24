A sweet result sends Carolina to the next round

“You can’t function as a team if people don’t accept their roles,” Staley said. “A lot of times, nobody wants the role Brea Beal plays for us. That is to lock down our opponents’ best offensive guard. Sometimes that is sacrificing your shot for a better shot. The truth of the matter is pro teams are looking at that. They are looking at players that can be that spark off the bench. That do not mind getting in there, getting rebounds, and getting stops. She is setting herself up to be a great pro.”