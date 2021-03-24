SCDC: Correctional officer charged with furnishing marijuana, tobacco to inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A correctional officer with the MacDougall Institution has been arrested and charged for furnishing contraband to inmates.
Jatuane Malik Huggins, 24, has been charged with criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office.
According to officials, Huggins conspired with two inmates so they could retrieve cellphones, tobacco, and marijuana that had been dropped on the prison yard by drones.
These events transpired between November 30, 2020 and January 4, 2021.
Officials say Huggins was paid $1,500 via Cash App for these services.
He was fired following his arrest
