Prisma Health to allow limited visitation due to decreasing COVID rates

“With masking, social distancing, cleaning, and scrupulous adherence to protocols, we will ensure patients are kept safe during their visits,” said Saria Saccocio, MD, ambulatory chief medical officer for Prisma Health and co-chair of its vaccine task force. “Depending on the layout of each physician office, some locations are doing the test collection curbside or reserving COVID-19 testing for the end of the day, while others are using an alternate entrance and rooms near the back of the practice. Everyone entering practices will be screened and masked. And, just like during flu season, anyone who is potentially ill will be sequestered apart from other patients.”